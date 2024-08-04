Golden State Warriors rumors: Blockbuster trade talks stalled for one reason

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs. It’s the third time in five years that the team has missed out on the postseason.

This pretty much ends the Warriors’ dynastic run that saw them win four titles within an eight-year span. The backdrop here is future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry entering the twilight of his career.

Heading into the offseason, most figured that the Warriors would make a blockbuster trade to provide Curry with the necessary roster to compete for a title moving forward.

As of yet, that has not happened. Golden State lost fellow future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. It has also spent the offseason finding depth on a roster that lacked it last season. But there have been no real needle-moving transactions in San Francisco.

That was seemingly set to change earlier in the summer with the Warriors heavily involved in trade talks for Utah Jazz All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen.

About that? We now have a somewhat major update on conversations between the Warriors and Jazz. It’s not great for fans in the Bay Area.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors are unwilling to offer up youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski in conversations with Utah.

“The Warriors, as of Sunday, continued to be regarded as the league’s most ardent Markkanen suitor. But at the same time still unwilling to surrender Brandin Podziemski in a trade package for the 7-foot Finn,” Stein reported. “Golden State, to date, has pursued Markkanen without including Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in trade packages laden with future draft compensation. Obviously no team, to this point, has met Danny Ainge’s asking price.”

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It was previously reported that front office head Danny Ainge and the Jazz preferred Podziemski over Kuminga in trade talks. But this is the first time we’ve heard that Golden State is not willing to offer up either for Markkanen.

The complicated nature if trade talks is magnified by Golden State’s brass running on two different timelines. The team believes it can contend short term while planning for a future once Curry retires. It’s a strange situation in Northern California.

Short of the Warriors actually pulling off a needle-moving trade, short-term championship contention is not in the cards. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. must know that.

