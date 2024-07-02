5 teams that absolutely flunked NBA free agency, including the Golden State Warriors

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pretty much all of the big names are off the market in NBA free agency. This doesn't mean that there aren't big moves to be made as the summer continues around the Association. Blockbuster trades will soon be the name of the game. But with free agency opening at 6:00 PM ET this past Sunday, we already have a lot to draw from it. The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans did their thing. On the opposite end of the spectrum, other teams failed their fans during the first two days of NBA free agency. Here, we look at the teams who absolutely flunked their initial test of the summer.

Golden State Warriors: F

The Golden State Warriors have added De’Anthony Melton with their mid-level exception thus far in NBA free agency. Sure, he’s a solid under-the-radar addition. But a lot more was expected of this team with the assets it had heading into Sunday. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has rightfully received a ton of criticism for failing to upgrade the roster as he turned most of his attention to the failed Paul George chase.

Why the Golden State Warriors flunked NBA free agency

Golden State had Chris Paul's expiring non-guaranteed $30 million salary as an asset. Instead of flipping it for All-Star wing Zach LaVine with the Chicago Bulls, the team simply waived Paul. Nothing in return. The Dubs were also engaged in trade-and-sign scenarios with the Dallas Mavericks before ultimately sending Klay Thompson to Big D. The return? Two second-round picks and a trade exception. How do you turn these two assets into that? Dunleavy and Co. need to get to work quick or the Dubs are going to be irrelevant in the Western Conference Playoff race next season.

Los Angeles Lakers: F

Expectations were high that the Lakers would be able to do something once the market opened at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday. Rumors suggested a potential blockbuster trade. They had renewed draft assets. Coming off a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, it became clear that something needed to be done in Southern California.

Why the Los Angeles Lakers flunked NBA free agency

LeBron James offered to take a serious pay cut if the Lakers were able to add someone with their mid-level exception. That included both James Harden and Klay Thompson. Harden returned to the Clippers on a big-money contract. Despite James' recruiting efforts, Thompson opted for the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles even thought it made sense to offer up D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors in sign-and-trade talks for Thompson. Yeah, that was going to work. These Lakers are not championship contenders. Their front office is seemingly a mess. The first couple days of NBA free agency proved that to a T.

Detroit Pistons: F

Detroit had some serious cash to work with once free agency started. There was a sense of renewed confidence after the respected Trajan Langdon took over as president and hired J.B. Bickerstaff to be their next head coach. Obviously in rebuilding mode, Langdon has been looking to add salaries for future draft assets. It makes sense with this team far from relevance.

Why the Detroit Pistons flunked NBA free agency

The end result after two days of free agency was Detroit signing Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million contract. An average of $26 million per season for a veteran who is not going to move the needle. If that weren't enough, Detroit was forced into giving Cade Cunningham a five-year, $226 million contract extension. The former No. 1 pick has played in a total of 138 games in three seasons. Yeah, the Langdon era has not gotten off to a great start.

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles knew it had work to do heading into NBA free agency. James Harden and Paul George both hit the open market. Meanwhile, we’re talking about a roster behind the big three that just isn’t capable of contending in the Western Conference. Lacking draft assets, the Clippers needed to do something bold.

Why the Los Angeles Clippers flunked NBA free agency

Los Angeles' biggest moves thus far included adding Kevin Porter Jr. after he was pretty much banished from the league due to off-court issues. About any bold moves? Instead of working with Paul George on a trade to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles played hard ball. In the process, the team lost him for nothing. Golden State was offering up a package consisting of Andrew Wiggins, young players and draft assets. In sticking it to their rivals, the Clippers only hurt themselves. They ended up losing George for nothing when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Yuck!

Denver Nuggets

Like the Nuggets fan pictured, the opening of NBA free agency was clown show for the 2023 champions. We knew that they were going to be in a difficult situation when it came to improving the roster. We also knew that retaining core free agents likely wasn’t going to be in the cards.

Why the Denver Nuggets flunked NBA free agency

