Golden State Warriors news: Team adds one of the most-underrated NBA free agents

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has not been going according to plan. Fresh off missing out on the playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons, Golden State is facing a ton of uncertainty.

Earlier on Monday, reports broke that four-time champion Klay Thompson is headed to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade.

More so than the break up of the “Splash Brothers,” the end of Thompson’s tenure after 13 seasons in the Bay Area suggests that any thought of Golden State continuing its dynasty is now over. Heck, it was over after missing out on the playoffs this past season.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is certainly under a microscope. The same thing can be said about owner Joe Lacob. In addition to losing Thompson, Golden State waived fellow future Hall of Famer Chris Paul rather than acquire a multi-time All-Star for the 39-year-old.

Obviously, the Dubs had to make a move if they are going to be seen as even postseason contenders in the ultra-stacked Westen Conference. They did something about that shortly after news of Klay’s departure became public record.

Golden State Warriors add underrated NBA free agent in De’Anthony Melton

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report that Melton has signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with Golden State. The team uses its full exception on the 26-year-old guard.

That $12.8 million salary has to be seen as a major bargain given what we’ve seen during NBA free agency thus far. NBA salary expert John Hollinger of The Athletic had Melton valued at $26.5 million annually. Golden State nabs him for less than half of that.

De’Anthony Melton stats (2023-24): 11.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 36% 3-point

Despite playing in only 38 games with the Philadelphia 76ers due to injury last season, Melton should replace Thompson as the Warriors’ starting two-guard next to Stephen Curry.

The overwhelming belief among those around the NBA is that he’ll offer more than the current iteration of Thompson in San Francisco. That’s especially true on the defensive end of the floor. Once one of the best perimeter defenders in the game, Thompson saw his game struggle in that regard after he suffered a torn ACL an Achilles.

