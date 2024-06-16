Gerrit Cole could be very close to making his New York Yankees season debut

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Rumor has it that the New York Yankees are eyeing a potential trade to boost their pitching staff before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. But they may be on the verge of getting another impact player back in their rotation with Gerrit Cole’s pending return.

Cole hasn’t pitched since September 27, 2023, when he had a complete-game shutout over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cole took home the American League Cy Young award for his stellar season, with a 2.63 ERA.

But when he ramped up activity for Spring Training, Cole began feeling elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. While he was able to avoid the dreaded Tommy John surgery, Cole still had to hit the 60-IL.

Then, on June 4, Cole made a rehab start at Double-A Somerset for the Yankees’ minor-league affiliates. He’s been steady ever since, feeling no pain while mowing down opponents in the minors.

Now, the belief is that Cole could make his 2024 season debut on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

If so, it comes at the perfect time for a Yankees squad that’s been the best team in baseball thus far. If Cole can return and regain top form, it’s hard to envision anyone surpassing them in the AL for the rest of the way.

