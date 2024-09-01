4 takeaways from No. 1 Georgia’s dominant 34-3 victory over No. 14 Clemson

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday’s matchup between No. 1-ranked Georgia and No. 14-ranked Clemson was expected to be one of the best games on television during opening weekend, and it was indeed just that at first.

The game began as a largely defensive, low-scoring contest out of the gate as both teams walked into the locker room with Georgia holding the 6-0 lead at the half. The contest very much gave the impression that it would be one that came down to the wire, with the winner determined by who could ultimately gain the slightest of edges on offense.

That’s not what happened. Georgia came out swinging on offense, going on a tear as the Bulldogs went on a 28-3 run. If there was any doubt as to who the best team in the nation truly is right now, there is not any longer.

If Georgia can continue this type of dominance through the remainder of the schedule, they look to be clear-cut national champions after controversially missing the College Football Playoff following the 2023 season.

Here’s a look into five takeaways from the game for both teams.

1. Carson Beck is the nation’s best quarterback

Carson Beck caught some flack from the social media crowd for being a “checkdown king” at the beginning of the game as many lamented the number of short passes he was throwing. But, for one, it’s important to remember that in many of these instances (hello, Bo nix at Oregon) those checkdowns are simply a product of the quarterback executing what his offensive coordinator is asking him to do.

Beck finished out the game 23-of-33 for 288 yards and two touchdowns, getting better as time went on — especially after the halftime adjustments Mike Bobo made.

2. Dabo Swinney must accept change

Swinney accepted full responsibility for the way his team completely went off the rails in the final two quarters of the game. He said such a collapse could only be placed on the head coach.

The Clemson faithful have lamented the lack of change within the offense and Swinney’s complete failure to utilize the transfer portal, something it seems that just about every other program in college football has completely capitalized upon.

Clemson has got to realize the importance of the transfer portal and go back to the drawing board in offensive play-calling if it is to have any chance of returning to its former prominence moving forward.

3. Don’t be surprised if Georgia ends up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Is it Carson Beck? Is it Malaki Starks? Both of those players project as viable options for the first overall pick in next year’s draft, and despite some injury issues in this particular game, Mykel Williams has also shown on tape why he has been pinned as a No. 1 pick himself in some of the way-too-early mock drafts. Georgia very much looked like a team with multiple first-round draft selections within it on Saturday.

Starks, who finished the game with 2 total tackles (both solo) and 1 interception, arguably had the best play of the game as he contorted his body into something of a movie stunt to go up and the pick off of Klubnik.

“That play he made was elite,” Smart said after the game. “I didn’t think he could get there and he found a way to contort his body and go up and get a ball. Unbelievable ball skills. Reminds me of Champ (Bailey) when Champ played.”

4. Clemson’s pass-catchers are not up to par

Sure, Klubnik did not stay consistent enough to take care of business and Garrett Riley should have called a better game. But that is not to say that any slack should be given to the supporting cast around Klubnik that did not fully do their jobs either.

Outside of Antonio Williams, Clemson seems to lack talent at the position in an extreme way, and certainly doesn’t have the depth it needs here. Expect the Tigers to lean heavily into tight end Jake Brinigstool and running back Phil Mafah this year.