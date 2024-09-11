More fuel added to NBA rumors of Jimmy Butler leaving Miami Heat for East rival next summer

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

More fuel was added to the growing NBA rumors that Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and a rival squad in the Eastern Conference have eyes for each other.

It has been a fairly quiet offseason in Miami. The Heat haven’t made any notable additions. And the only noise was in June when it looked like fan-favorite Jimmy Butler might force a trade out of town. However, even that animosity died down and the future Hall-of-Famer is pushing any contractual issues to next summer.

Yet, the situation has created a dark cloud ahead of a season that is just a little over a month from starting. The six-time All-Star wants one last big-time contract while he is still a high-level player in the league. But the Miami Heat see the writing on the wall for the soon-to-be 35-year-old and are understandably weary of handing over a sizable new multi-year deal.

It has created a narrative that this could be his final season in South Beach. When a trade seemed possible in July, he was linked to several teams including the Golden State Warriors. However, late last month, New York Post Nets beat writer Brian Lewis suggested Butler could be a target for Brooklyn when he hits free agency next summer.

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146 million

Jimmy Butler reportedly ‘fond’ of Brooklyn Nets organization

This week, he threw some more fuel on the Jimmy Butler to the Brooklyn Nets speculation with some more info about his potential interest in coming to New York next year.

“Butler isn’t just open to Brooklyn, but fond of it, sources told The Post,” Lewis wrote. “Now, he’s not a Net and he might never get close to becoming one. But to dismiss the possibility out of hand is foolish.”

The Nets could have as much as $65 million in cap space next summer. Making them one of the few teams that could give him the sort of massive multi-year deal he would be looking for while also still having space to add more pieces around him.

