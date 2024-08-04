Former Packers Pro Bowl receiver: I think the Chicago Bears will continue being a joke

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a new era for the Chicago Bears, with Caleb Williams taking over as the face of the franchise. Adding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has some believing the Bears will transform into a true force, one that’s capable of being one of the best teams in the league.

Yet, there are still many who believe the Bears will experience growing pains. Plus, there’s no guarantee that Williams will have immediate success. Like most rookie quarterbacks, it could take several seasons before he truly finds his groove.

But there’s one former player who doesn’t think anything has changed in the Windy City.

Related: Will the Chicago Bears be a playoff team with Caleb Williams?

Randall Cobb calls Chicago Bears ‘a joke’

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers live-streamed their night practice. During that session, former Packers Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb offered his take on the Chicago Bears, and it’s a juicy one.

“They were a joke for a long time, and they’ll continue to be a joke.” Randall Cobb

For the record, Cobb played the Bears a total of 19 times in his 13-year NFL career. His teams went 16-3 against Chicago in that time.

Like Aaron Rodgers, who likes to say he “owns” the Bears, Cobb is keeping that same energy when it comes to his former NFC North rivals.

"They were a joke for a long time, and they'll continue to be a joke."



Randall Cobb talking about the Bears during the Packers live stream of practice tonight.



Hopefully, @CALEBcsw is taking notes. 📝 pic.twitter.com/JJ8spGA3qk — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2024

We’ll see who gets the last laugh in the end, but Cobb, who’s unsigned as a 33-year-old free agent, may not have to face the Bears ever again. Cobb did spend last year with his former quarterback, but never got to catch passes from Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets following the QB’s Achilles injury.

After starting one game and appearing in a total of 11, Cobb was held to five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. With those numbers, we’re guessing the Bears won’t pay Cobb any attention.

Related: NFL predictions 2024: Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams, playoff projections