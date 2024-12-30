Former High Limit tech inspector questions series integrity

Kevin Nouse only served as technical director of the inagural High Limit Racing campaign for six months prior to his dismissal on June 17.

All Nouse stated at the time was that he was ‘not surprised’ but that ‘the timing of it and how it happened ‘bothered (him) very much.’ Nouse also said it was a topic for another time.

Nouse has remained publicly mum about High Limit through the remainder of its regular season but posted a series of tweets over the weekend alleging malpractice by series director Mike Hess.

It’s worth noting that the initial online back-and-forth was with the burner/troll account of former World Racing Group employee, generational family member, and High Limit critic Justin Reimers.

Nouse himself, when reached by Sportsnaut, suggested that his allegations would be dismissed as coming from a disgruntled former employee but that his frustrations come from someone that has the best interest of the discipline at heart.

“It’s not my intention to damage anything concerning Sprint Car racing,” Nouse said. “I have nothing against High Limit, the World of Outlaws or anyone else.

“Sprint car racing is thriving and it’s awesome to see. However, enforcing the rules and having integrity needs to be just as important as any other thing they do. ‘Don’t bring it back,’ ‘quit looking for that,’ or ‘just let it go’ shouldn’t be in a series director or tech director’s vocabulary.”

Hess was asked via text message about the matter over the weekend but deferred to a statement provided by High Limit on Sunday night in the United States with the series promoting an exhibition event in Perth, Australia.

“High Limit Racing believes in a fair and equal playing field for all competitors. Any claims to the contrary are unjustified. We’re focused on the success of our inaugural international event and continuing to improve the sport of sprint car racing.”

Nouse, a former racer, served as the All Stars Circuit of Champions series director in 2023 and thus served in that capacity at the time High Limit acquired it.

It also set up an uneasy and short-lived relationship between the two officials with Hess serving in a similar role with the Outlaws before his departure late in the 2023 season.

The pairing has been described by many in the industry as an oil and water dynamic. High Limit has addressed several head-on incidents that challenged its integrity over its first two years as a sanctioning body while also trying to avoid placing co-owners Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson of having to make business or competition decisions while behind the wheel.

But with sports betting becoming more commonplace and soon coming to both national sanctioning bodies, such allegations needed to be addressed.

Ultimately, Nouse even indicated on Twitter that he was willing to be so outspoken, even at the expense of his future in the industry, because he strongly disagrees with the status quo at High Limit.