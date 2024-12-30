Kyle Larson is racing eight straight days across two different hemispheres

Kyle Larson in the midst of racing eight consecutive days across two different continents and hemispheres.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and three-time Knoxville Nationals race winner will race in the $100,000 High Limit International finale on Monday night in Perth Australia, which is Monday morning in the United States.

He will then hop on a plane the next morning in Perth and fly to Los Angeles to connect to Tulsa to compete in all four adult divisions of the Tulsa Shootout in Oklahoma — Winged A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, Non-Wing Outlaw and Winged Outlaw.

Saturday Dec. 28 | Perth Motorplex |High Limit International

Sunday Dec. 29 | Perth Motorplex |High Limit International

Monday Dec. 30 | Perth Motorplex |High Limit International

Tuesday Dec. 31 | Tulsa Expo | Tulsa Shootout

Wednesday Jan. 1 | Tulsa Expo | Tulsa Shootout

Thursday Jan. 2 | Tulsa Expo | Tulsa Shootout

Friday Jan. 3 | Tulsa Expo | Tulsa Shootout

Saturday Jan. 4 | Tulsa Expo | Tulsa Shootout

How?

“Yeah, it will be a little bit hectic going back to get to the Shootout,” Larson told FloRacing. “Originally, I was going to stay here through the first and celebrate the new year here. I decided to go back on New Year’s Eve and be there for our youngest son’s birthday and that will also allow me to run all four classes of the Shootout.

“So yeah, early morning flight out of here on the 31st. My flight from Sydney to LA lands at 9:10 and I’m hoping, since I have Global Entry and all that, that I can get through customs and get to my American Airlines flight by 9:30 to Tulsa. I think I can make it work because those long flights tend to get in a little early. We’ll see. If not, I have another flight that gets in in time to run all the races. So yeah, tight schedule getting back, but it will be worth it and won’t miss out on any of the racing.”

Come January 12, Larson will then be right back in Tulsa to spend a week racing the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.