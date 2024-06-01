Drew Lock gives New York Giants fans a disappointing response to potential QB competition with Daniel Jones

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

For New York Giants fans hoping Drew Lock would fight this summer to rest the starting quarterback job away from Daniel Jones, they got some disappointing news from the former Seattle Seahawks backup.

There was a lot of hope after the 2022 NFL season that Daniel Jones was finally in the right environment to maximize his talents and that he could live up to the expectations of being a first-round draft pick. However, that all changed during a disastrous 2023 campaign where he seemed to regress before a season-ending injury cut his year short.

For many in the Giants fan base, and reportedly some in the organization, they are ready to move on from Jones as their starting QB. While they didn’t take a potential replacement in the 2024 NFL Draft they did make a move to bring in veteran signal-caller Drew Lock. A player rumors have suggested could compete for the starting role this summer.

However, the four-year veteran poured cold water on that idea when he was asked this week about being the most popular QB in the Giants fan base due to hopes he could replace Jones this season.

“I would say I appreciate the people who respect my game and know what I can do, but you’re the backup, and you’re here to help Daniel,” Lock said (h/t NJ.com). “Three years I wasn’t a starting quarterback I was patient. I know how to be a backup, and just be ready if and when your time comes.

“As a backup, you hope it never comes, you hope the team’s playing good football. You hope Daniel stays healthy, but do everything you can to be ready, and when that time comes, just make the best of it.”

While his respect for his role is admirable, it will be a letdown for many New York Giants fans hoping for a fiery answer from a player looking to be the team’s starter in Week 1 of the season.