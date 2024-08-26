Drake Maye poised to earn Patriots’ starting role after impressive preseason, Brissette injury

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Sunday night had an unexpected twist. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered an injury, opening the door for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who had an impressive preseason and impressed during the team’s 20-10 loss to Washington.

Brissett was hit hard early in the game but continued to play for a few more plays before being sidelined and listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Although the team and head coach Jerod Mayo downplayed the seriousness of the injury, with Brissette to be evaluated today, could rookie first-round draft pick Drake Maye get the start in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals?

“He’s our second-best quarterback on our roster right now,” Mayo said post-game. “We’re going to play the best players.”

#Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on Drake Maye:



“He’s our second-best quarterback on our roster right now.”



Mayo reiterated later in the presser that “We’re gonna play the best players” pic.twitter.com/ET2oBo00Iv — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) August 26, 2024

If Brissette can’t go in Week 1, it could mean a start for highly anticipated rookie Drake Maye.

Drake Maye has pushed Brissette during the preseason

While Brissett’s injury is not considered grave, it has allowed Drake Maye to see how he could do under pressure—albeit during a preseason game. Despite playing behind an inconsistent and mistake-prone offensive line, Maye showcased why he was chosen as the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. The rookie showed off his strong arm, impressive athleticism, and seasoned presence in the pocket. These qualities have only added to the suspense surrounding Mayo’s decision on who will take the field against the Bengals in Week 1.

Here’s the play that hurt Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett: pic.twitter.com/DcraKZpkjV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

There’s been much chatter about whether the Patriots will go with Brissett’s experience or take a risk with the talented rookie. Drake Maye seems confident about stepping up, saying he feels prepared to start in Week 1 and do whatever it takes to help the team win against the Bengals.

Drake Maye’s performance in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders, where he completed 13 out of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, made a strong case for early playing time this season. The patchwork offensive line caused Maye headaches all night, but he persevered, showing maturity that Mayo was sure to notice.

Of course, Drake Maye wasn’t perfect. There were some rough moments, like missed throws and fumbled snaps, but Maye’s potential was evident, especially in a deep pass to K.J. Osborn that got wiped off the board due to a penalty. His ability to throw on the run and his courage in the pocket was impressive, hinting that he could excel even with an unstable offensive line.

Now comes the question of whether Mayo thinks it’s better for Drake Maye’s growth to gain immediate game experience or start by observing from the sidelines. Initially, Brissett was supposed to start so that Maye could learn and adjust gradually. Maye’s impressive progress during the preseason has undoubtedly created more of a quarterback battle than most anticipated.

With the season opener approaching, Patriots fans eagerly await Mayo’s choice. Will he stick with the experienced Brissett or take a chance on the exciting newcomer Drake Maye? This decision could heavily influence the Patriots’ season and significantly impact their quarterback situation moving forward.