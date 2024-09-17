Dolphins make huge decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s immediate future, new report points to possible return date

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have finally made a decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s immediate playing future and it reveals when he might be able to get back on the field.

Dolphins fans across the nation are wondering if or when Tua Tagovailoa could return to the field. On Thursday night, the star quarterback suffered his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years. It was another scary moment that put a whole bunch of uncertainty into his playing future.

Well, on Tuesday afternoon fans finally got an update on what’s the next steps the Dolphins will take with their star QB. “The Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve in order to give him ample time to progress through the stages of concussion protocol and meet with outside neurologists,” sources told NFL Network league insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Tua Tagovailoa contract: Four years, $212.4 million ($161.7 guaranteed)

When could Tua Tagovailoa return to the field for the Miami Dolphins?

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Miami is sure to be careful with Tagovailoa’s recovery after two concussions in a short span cost the 26-year-old most of the 2022 NFL season. Plus, the organization inked him to a massive four-year, $212.4 million extension before the season. In their report, the two insiders gave some clarity as to when he might be able to return to action if cleared by doctors.

“The earliest Tagovailoa could return is Week 8 against the Cardinals, but the Dolphins are committed to placing no timeline on him as he works through a deliberate process and eventual return to play,” Garafolo wrote in his post on X.

The Miami Dolphins play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 on Oct. 27. The team signed one-time Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley this week to fill Tagovailoa’s spot on the roster and compete for the starting quarterback job. Skylar Thompson likely will be their starter in Week 3 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

