Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners chances of trade for future Hall-of-Famer rumored to have increased in recent days

A new report suggests the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners have moved up to become serious contenders for a future Hall-of-Famer on the trade block.

The 2024 season was productive for both the Mariners and Tigers. Both teams were in the playoff race down to the final week of the season as they both finished with records well above .500. Their seasons we meaningful because the two AL clubs had some of the best pitching rotations in the league this past season.

Detroit and Seattle pitching staffs finished in the top of MLB in ERA and WHIP this past season. However, for as good as their pitching was in 2024, their batting orders were major weaknesses. They were bottom ten in the league in average, on-base percentage + slugging, and hits. It is why the Mariners fell short of the postseason. And the cause for Detroit’s ouster by the Cleveland Guardians in the playoffs.

It is also why they have been linked to several impact bats in free agency and on the trade markets. Yet the only worthwhile move the pair of teams have made this offseason was Yankees veteran Gleyber Torress joining the Tigers. However, on Thursday, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi claimed the two clubs are growing into serious contenders for eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners being taken more seriously as trade destination for Nolan Arenado

“It’s not necessarily Boston or bust for Arenado. There is an open-mindedness after the Houston possibility went away, that he would be willing to entertain possibilities that are not Boston,” Morosi reported. “Perhaps the Mariners or a team like the Tigers. Both of whom are known to have been involved in the markets for various bats out there.

“Arenado is at least open-minded to places like Detroit or Seattle in a way that he might not have been a month ago when more options were available.”

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

Arenado has three years and $52 million left on the massive eight-year deal he signed before the 2019 season. Moving him and his contract has been a top priority of the St. Louis Cardinals this winter. However, he has a no-trade clause and allegedly turned down a move to the Houston Astros last month.

The Cardinals reportedly don’t want to pick up any of the money left on his deal. And it is why a rumored trade to the New York Yankees recently failed. The future Hall-of-Famer has shown signs of age-related decline over the last two seasons but he is still a pretty solid player. And is reportedly willing to move to first base for his next team.

