Detroit Tigers rumor links them to blockbuster trade for 8-time All-Star, but there’s a catch

An interesting new MLB rumor claims the Detroit Tigers could soon make a trade for a future Hall-of-Famer, but only if a specific requirement is met in the deal.

The Tigers rebuild took a big step forward in 2024. After losing nearly 100 games two years ago, Detroit was back in the postseason this year for the first time in a decade. Not only did they get a rare birth in the MLB playoffs, but they stunned the Houston Astros and ousted them in just two games.

While their playoff run ended in the Divisional Series to AL Central rivals the Cleveland Guardians, it seems like the team’s rebuild is complete. And now they are in a place of creating a consistent playoff contender. And hopefully, a roster that can compete for a World Series before the decade ends.

That is why it should come as no surprise that the organization has been linked to several notable players on the free agent and trade markets to join the likes of Matt Vierling, Colt Keith, and Riley Greene in a fast-improve batting order.

On Wednesday a new MLB rumor linked them to a potential trade for one of the best players of the last decade. But with a very specific caveat.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

Detroit Tigers interested in trade for Nolan Arenado

“The Tigers, known to be seeking right-handed bats, are one possible fit on an Arenado trade,” MLB Network league inside Jon Morosi reported this week. “His willingness to play 1B, per Katie Woo’s report, is appealing. The Tigers likely would ask for cash to be included in the deal, given the size of Arenado’s contract.”

Father time has been catching up with the 33-year-old in recent seasons. And he delivered some of the lowest numbers of his career in 2024. Furthermore, he has three years and $52 million left on his contract.

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

Nevertheless, he is a future Hall-of-Famer who may have a couple of impact years left in him. And he could be a big help to a young team that could use some proven vets in the locker room. The fact that the 10-time gold glove winner is willing to move to first makes a potential trade very intriguing.

