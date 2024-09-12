Detroit Pistons ‘not sold’ on recent lottery pick

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, when they were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. Motor City’s basketball team has finished in last place of their division race five times since 2016. Their failure to launch has delivered several lottery picks to Detroit, including Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021.

In addition to selecting Cunningham, the Pistons have also drafted Killian Hayes (7th in 2020), Jaden Ivey (5th in 2022), Ausar Thompson (5th in 2023), and Ron Holland (5th in 2024). Hayes has since joined the Nets, but now one of the other four lotto picks could be entering the season with an uncertain future in Detroit.

Jaden Ivey has been an odd fit with the Detroit Pistons from the moment he arrived as a clutch scorer from Purdue in 2022. With Cade Cunningham entrenched as the starting point guard, the 6-foot-4 Ivey was destined to be the Pistons’ shooting guard instead.

To this point, Ivey has had difficulty avoiding turnovers (7th-most in 2023, 20th-most in 2024). He has been able to dish 4.5 assists per game. He’s also averaged 15.8 PPG. However, his shooting ability isn’t exactly Ivey’s calling card either, as his 33.9% 3PT accuracy ranked 146th out of 160 qualifying players.

So, it’s no surprise to see Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus state that the Pistons “aren’t sold” on Ivey. Yet, he also indicated that there’s no reason to believe the 22-year-old is on the trade block either.

“Some around the league speculate that the Pistons aren’t sold on Ivey, but there’s no compelling reason (yet) to think he’s moved. Instead, Detroit may be looking to move veterans to add young players and draft considerations. Several teams would be interested in Stewart, who has a friendly $60 million contract over the next four seasons (player option).” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus on Jaden Ivey

Ivey has one year left on his contract before becoming a restricted free agent in 2026. The Pistons have to decide by Oct. 31 whether Ivey’s $10.1M team option gets exercised for 2025. Chances are, it gets exercised because he’s still been a productive player

But Detroit could reach a point where they realize paying Ivey isn’t in their future plans. Yet, seeing if the third-year pro takes a leap forward after another summer of development isn’t a bad idea for a young Pistons team primed with potential.

