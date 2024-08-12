Troubling Detroit Lions news on Jahmyr Gibbs injury this offseason, fantasy impact

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions are widely expected to be one of the best NFL teams in 2024 with running back Jahmyr Gibbs leading the offense as a potential Offensive Player of the Year candidate. However, those odds at OPOY and the Lions’ chances at the No. 1 seed in the NFC could take a hit.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, thrived as a rookie. Splitting touches with David Montgomery, he finished his first NFL season averaging 5.2 yards per carry. The all-purpose back netted 945 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 10 games, tacking on 52 receptions for 316 yards and a score.

Jahmyr Gibbs stats (Pro Football Reference): 234 touches, 1,261 scrimmage yards, 11 total touchdowns, 5.4 yards per touch

Detroit saw the best version of Gibbs in the second half of the season. From Weeks 8-17, he scored 10 total touchdowns with 886 scrimmage yards in 10 games. He then came through in the NFL playoffs with 3 rushing touchdowns and 238 scrimmage yards in three games. Unfortunately, he might not see the role fans are hoping for early in the season.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported from Lions training camp that Gibbs’ offseason workouts were limited by an injury. Not only did it limit what he could do, but Detroit also needed to ease him into action and that meant no participation in full practices until just recently.

“If you’re drafting Gibbs in fantasy, you might have to be patient with him as a result of the limited offseason work. But if the Lions do get to what they were planning for him at some point this season, he could be a major factor for your team in the second half.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on his fantasy football takeaway from Detroit Lions training cam, Jahmyr Gibbs injury

The fortunate Lions news is that Gibbs is already practicing and there’s no concern about the Pro Bowl running back missing a portion of the regular season or even just Week 1. However, his ramp-up period could result in early changes to the Lions offense.

David Montgomery opened the 2023 season averaging 22 rushing attempts per game in his first four contests, but he never eclipsed 20 carries again. It’s possible Detroit could feature him that prominently in the first weeks of September again, reducing the wear and tear on Gibbs early.

With that said, Detroit still has big plans for Gibbs that allow him to compete for Offensive Player of the Year. An altered offseason and limited training camp just might mean that Gibbs doesn’t produce like an elite fantasy running back until later in the season.

