NFL insider details positive Detroit Lions injury updates on David Montgomery and Aidan Hutchinson

You wouldn’t know it from watching them on Sundays, but the Detroit Lions have been bitten by the injury bug this season. Their biggest loss was Aidan Hutchinson being ruled out for the season following Week 5, but he’s since been joined by David Montgomery, who suffered an MCL injury in Week 15.

Initially, Montgomery was feared to be out for the season, but now a more positive update has been provided on the Lions’ starting running back.

David Montgomery could return to Detroit Lions for the playoffs

Previously, it had been reported that Aidan Hutchinson may be able to return just in time for the Super Bowl. That is, if the Detroit Lions can maintain their pace as the NFL’s best team.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hutchinson is still on track to return for the Super Bowl, but what about David Montgomery? According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Lions’ running back reportedly opted to rehab his knee injury instead of undergoing season-ending surgery.

Meanwhile, thanks to Montgomery’s decision, he’s now expected to be back in time for the Divisional Round playoffs instead of missing the playoffs entirely.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Lions are expecting several big-names back from injury, while the #Falcons will debut Michael Penix Jr as a starter today. pic.twitter.com/ftIi2yzAzA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2024

Additionally, linebacker Alex Anzalone is expected to return just in time for the playoffs too. As long as none of these players suffer a setback, the Lions could emerge in the playoffs with an even stronger roster than the one they have now, which is impressive, considering they’re on track to have the top seed in the NFC.

