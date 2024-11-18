Denver Nuggets reportedly attempted a Luka Doncic trade to pair him with Nikola Jokic

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are two of the NBA’s best players. They’re also international icons representing Slovenia and Serbia. Of course, Jokic has become a three-time NBA MVP and NBA Finals champion with the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Doncic, who’s four years younger than the 29-year-old Jokic, is still seeking his first MVP and NBA championship.

Both are incredibly gifted scorers and passers, but could you imagine if the two superstars were on the same team? An NBA insider recently revealed a golden nugget that details how Doncic and Jokic nearly became teammates on the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets coveted Luka Doncic in 2018 NBA Draft

The year was 2018, and there was no consensus on who the top pick in the NBA Draft should be. The Phoenix Suns settled on Deandre Ayton to be the No. 1 pick. Yet, the Sacramento Kings didn’t know what to do with the second pick, before deciding on Marvin Bagley Jr.

Things got even more peculiar in Atlanta, who held the third pick and selected Luka Doncic. Two picks later, the Dallas Mavericks selected Trae Young. Yet, before the night was done, the two superstars were traded for one another, with the Hawks picking up an extra future first-round pick that turned into Cam Reddish.

However, according to Nuggets insider Mike Singer on The Hoop Collective, Denver pursued a scenario that would have paired Doncic with Nikola Jokic.

“The Nuggets knew that Vlade Divac was not particularly high on Luka Doncic. And they had designs on pairing Nikola Jokic with Luka Doncic. On draft night in 2018, they tried. There was a call placed. There was a proposal and the Nuggets attempted to get the No. 2 pick for Gary Harris and two first round picks was what I was told.” NBA insider Mike Singer on Denver Nuggets’ trade attempt for Luka Doncic

While pairing Jokic and Doncic likely would lead to some issues on defense, the pairing may have been so unstoppable on offense that it wouldn’t have mattered how many stops they got. While the Nuggets have already won a title with Jokic and without Doncic, it’s hard not to wonder if Denver could have developed into a dynasty with this one blockbuster trade.

