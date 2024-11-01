Denver Nuggets reportedly refused to trade these young players for multi-time All-Star

The Denver Nuggets could’ve looked like a much different team this season if they were able to pull off a blockbuster acquisition. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Nuggets “inquired” about Paul George in the offseason, in what would’ve amounted to a sign-and-trade.

However, league sources told Shelburne that talks with the Los Angeles Clippers “never escalated” because the Nuggets refused to discuss three young players — Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Julian Strawther. The Clippers also didn’t want to take back future salary, which likely would have included the $147 million owed to Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji, according to Shelburne.

Braun and Watson were 2022 first-round selections (Watson via Oklahoma City Thunder), while Strawther was taken 29th overall in 2023 (via Indiana Pacers). All three recently had their 2025 options picked up on their rookie deals.

George ended up signing a four-year, $212 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has yet to play a regular-season game for the 76ers after suffering a left knee bone bruise during a preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Denver Nuggets head coach has lack of trust in young players

ESPN’s Shelburne reported that Nuggets head coach Mike Malone had a lack of trust in those three young players last year in the playoffs.

In Denver’s Game 7 loss in the Western Conference semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Braun was the only one who saw significant playing time. Neither Strawther nor Watson entered the game.

Following Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s departure to the Orlando Magic, Braun has stepped into the starting shooting guard position. Through the first four games of the 2023-24 season, he’s averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Coming off the bench, Strawther is averaging 7.5 points, two rebounds, and one assist, while Watson is averaging four points, 1.8 rebounds, and under one assist.

If the Nuggets acquired George, they would’ve had a third All-Star alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He also could have taken some of the scoring load off the two.

While Nuggets fans wonder “what if,” Denver is 2-2 on the season. They take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

