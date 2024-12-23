New Dallas Cowboys rumor reveals major effect surprise Week 16 win over Buccaneers had on Mike McCarthy’s future

Various reports have shown Dallas Cowboys players want Mike McCarthy back as their head coach in 2025. And a new rumor points to the roster getting what it wants.

After a trio of 12-win seasons and being a Super Bowl contender, the Cowboys are having a disappointing 2024 campaign. Heading into their Week 17 matchup against rivals the Philadelphia Eagles they own a 7-8 record and are on the verge of seeing their streak of winning seasons end this year.

Related: Cooper Rush admits Dallas Cowboys players fighting to help Mike McCarthy keep his job?

However, things could be much worse. After another loss in Week 9, they were 3-5 and had just lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season. Things looked bleak and an awful tailspin to end the year seemed possible. But, head coach Mike McCarthy had no intention of tanking for a better draft pick with his job on the line.

There was no better sign of that than on Sunday night football when Dallas scored a huge upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A team that is fighting for a playoff spot. His players have not given up on him and now they head into Sunday afternoon’s game having won four of their last five.

It has completely changed the narrative about McCarthy from a month ago and it seems like he might soon finally get what he has been looking for all year.

Mike McCarthy record (Dallas Cowboys): 49-33

Mike McCarthy expected to soon get extension from Dallas Cowboys?

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“Many around the league believe McCarthy is going to get a new contract from Jerry Jones,” The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on Monday. “And Jones, speaking to reporters after last night’s win, provided fuel for that thinking with quotes like this.

“‘Proud of those guys, they wouldn’t give it up out there. And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that.'”

Dallas Cowboys record: 7-8

McCarthy entered the year as a lame-duck head coach in the final year of his contract. Now, it is looking more likely than ever that the 61-year-old will be back with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 and beyond.

Related: Dak Prescott gets honest about whether Mike McCarthy should coach Dallas Cowboys in 2025