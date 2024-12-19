Cooper Rush admits Dallas Cowboys players fighting to help Mike McCarthy keep his job?

While it is unclear if the Dallas Cowboys will bring head coach Mike McCarthy back in 2025, his players are admittedly competing hard to make sure he returns next season and beyond.

After a trio of 12-win seasons and being a Super Bowl contender, the Cowboys are having a very disappointing 2024 campaign. Heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they own a 6-8 record and are on the verge of seeing their streak of winning seasons end this year.

Related: Troubling Dallas Cowboys rumors regarding Mike McCarthy’s 2025 status

However, things could be much worse. After another loss in Week 9, they were 3-5 and had just lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season. It looked likely they would go into a tailspin over the last eight weeks of the season. However, head coach Mike McCarthy had no intention of tanking for a better draft pick with his job on the line.

Since then the ‘Boys are 3-3 and have won three of their last four. McCarthy is in the final year of the contract he signed with Dallas in 2020, and he has done all he can to make sure he sticks around after this season. However, he wouldn’t be able to rally the troops without his players buying in despite the disappointing season results.

It is the latest piece of evidence that he has his players support and they want him back in 2025 and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys record: 6-8

Dallas Cowboys players are in no rush to see the team move on from head coach Mike McCarthy

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s just more who he is. It’s just been the attitude for the last couple of years. He does a great job having a pulse of the team, keeping guys together, keeping us together in the locker room, and creating that culture that no matter who we’re playing, what we’re doing, f you’re out there, you’re competing your butt off,” Cooper Rush told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about fighting for their coach’s survival after their win over the Panthers. “He has us well prepared.”

With a trip to the playoffs out of reach, many of the players on the roster could easily phone it in and look to avoid serious injury in the final weeks of the season. However, they continue to play hard for the embattled coach. Proof that he has the attention and loyalty of his players.

Mike McCarthy record (Dallas Cowboys): 48-33

It will be interesting to see how the Dallas Cowboys handle the Mike McCarthy situation in the offseason. Sure, he hasn’t gotten them to an NFC Championship game. But he still owns a 48-33 record as head coach and has led them to two NFC East titles. Replicating that with another coach is far from guaranteed.

Related: Dak Prescott gets honest about whether Mike McCarthy should coach Dallas Cowboys in 2025