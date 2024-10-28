Trevon Diggs snaps at reporter following Dallas Cowboys loss

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No matter who won Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, one of these two historic franchises would be going home with frustration. Despite a late rally, it was Jerry Jones and company who had to pack their bags with disgust following the 30-24 loss. This loss pushes the Cowboys to a 3-4 record following Week 8, and to no surprise, some members of the locker room are upset.

Trevon Diggs gets defensive with reporter after Dallas Cowboys loss

One aspect that had to frustrate the Dallas Cowboys was how proficient Brock Purdy was, both through the air and on the ground, where he picked up 56 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also needed just 18 completions to rack up 260 passing yards and another touchdown for a potent 10 YPA. There’s no doubt he was a thorn in the Cowboys’ sides, but perhaps no one was more agitated than All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Shortly after the game ended, when Diggs was forced to face questions from reporters, the Cowboys’ starting cornerback snapped at one particular line of questioning from Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas. Leslie asked, “What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?” In doing so, Leslie posted the clip and the question on his X social media account.

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

Diggs clearly took issue with the question and chose to address it with the rest of the local media gathered outside the Cowboys’ locker room.

Diggs comes out of the locker room to confront a reporter for a social media post. #Cowboys

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/2iDdVjdz69 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 28, 2024

“That’s what you took from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog.” – Trevon Diggs



“Just asking the question, Trevon. I mean, I’m happy to have you answer the question.” – Mike Leslie



“Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?” – Diggs



“We can talk about it more.” – Leslie



“Talk about deez nuts.” – Diggs Postgame exchange between Trevon Diggs and Cowboys reporter Mike Leslie

It’s one of the odder post-game exchanges that we can remember, but it’s no surprise to see a team wear their emotions on their sleeves after a tough loss to a team the Cowboys share a lot of history with. Making matters worse, the 49ers have won all four of their most recent matchups with Dallas, dating back to their 2022 NFC Wild Card game. In other words, Diggs was likely especially heated after this one.

