Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals All-Pro suffered calf tear, game-time decision against Falcons

The injuries continue to pile up for the 3-4 Dallas Cowboys.

After losing defensive stalwarts Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and DaRon Bland, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Friday to 105.3 The Fan that All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a calf tear.

Diggs missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday after appearing on the injury report.

Despite the calf tear, Jones is still holding out hope that Diggs will be able to go Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Diggs is a game-time decision.

Diggs previously told The Athletic’s Jon Machota that his calf was sore coming out of last Sunday night’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was a little sore coming out of the game. Probably one of the plays I got hit or something. I’m getting treatment and working through it,” Diggs said.

Diggs has played in all seven games this season, recording one interception, four pass deflections, and 23 tackles. This comes after a 2023 season where a torn ACL limited him to just two games.

Dallas Cowboys depleted in secondary

The Cowboys’ secondary faces significant challenges if Diggs cannot play Sunday. Despite returning from injured reserve, Bland remains unavailable, while cornerback Amani Oruwariye’s placement on IR this week sidelines him for at least four games.

This leaves the Cowboys with just Andrew Booth, CJ Goodwin, and rookie Caelen Carson in their cornerback rotation. Additionally, the defense will be without Parsons and Lawrence.

The Cowboys are 3.5-point road underdogs against Atlanta.

