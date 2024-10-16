Cowboys boss Jerry Jones speaks out on bizarre threat to Dallas radio hosts: ‘The wrong ones were questioning me’

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Following a bizarre moment on a local Dallas radio station, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why he seemingly threatened the jobs of several radio hosts on Tuesday.

Jerry Jones is not only one of the most unique owners in the NFL, he is one of the most well-known in all of North American sports. And it isn’t from just being the boss of “America’s Team.” No, Jones thrusts himself into the forefront of his franchise by playing a role in day-to-day roster decisions. As well as serving as a public face for the organization.

It is a gift and a curse. The negative side of the equation showed up on Tuesday morning when the Dallas Cowboys owner did not appreciate the line of questioning he received from 105.3 The Fan radio hosts about not making more moves to improve the team in the offseason.

“This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job,” Jones said during his weekly Q&A on the station. “I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding.

“You’re not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this [NFL] meeting I’m going to today with 32 teams here, you’re geniuses.”

The moment went viral and received condemnation from around the sports world this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explains his surprising threats at Dallas radio hosts

Following the wild moment on Tuesday, Jones spoke with The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini and explained his frustration with this week’s The Fan appearance.

“The facts are that if I’m going to be grilled by the tribunal, I don’t need it to be by the guys I’m paying. I can take it from fans and take it from other people. I take a lot of pride in how fair and how much I try to work with the media, we’re brothers and sisters. But I was a little frustrated there today.



We got in there as of accounting for decisions made in the offseason. OK? They might as well gone back to decisions made in 2010. My point is, and that’s from my perspective, there’s no question, I’m sure that they would have liked to have grilled me like the fans are thinking, what are you going to do about that? I get it. I get all of that. And really will go along with it.



The wrong ones were doing the questioning. Now, if those had been real fans sitting there or if there had been people that knew what they were talking about, football people, I might have had a different answer.” Jerry Jones

It certainly will be must-listen radio if Jerry Jones makes his weekly appearance next week. Fortunately, he won’t have to take any questions from the firing squad about a potential loss since the Dallas Cowboys are on a bye in Week 7.

