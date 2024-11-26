Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shockingly won’t rule out giving head coach Mike McCarthy contract extension

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones’ latest comments will surely rile up the Dallas Cowboys fan base.

The 2024 season has been an unmitigated disaster in Dallas. The team sits at 4-7, having lost their $240 million quarterback, Dak Prescott, to season-ending hamstring surgery. Stars like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and DaRon Bland have suffered injuries and missed significant time, while both offense and defense have struggled all year.

While Jones won’t fire himself as general manager despite the lackluster offseason signings, attention has focused on head coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the team.

McCarthy is in the final year of his five-year deal. Jones previously stated he wouldn’t fire McCarthy mid-season, and it seemed like the writing was on the wall for a separation after the year. However, Jones’ comments Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan raised eyebrows about McCarthy and 2025.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones willing to bring Mike McCarthy back as head coach

During his radio appearance, Jones surprisingly said he wouldn’t rule out bringing McCarthy back for 2025.

“Well, I don’t think that’s crazy at all. That’s not crazy,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “Listen, Mike McCarthy is one outstanding coach. I was watching the [Monday Night Football] game last night and [Troy] Aikman was talking about it and he’s reiterated that several times publicly. This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there, done that, he’s got great ideas.

“The bottom line is in no place in my body language or anything else have you seen indications about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year — and we shouldn’t. We’ve got a lot of football left. … Six football games, that’s a lifetime.”

McCarthy responded to Jones’ comments after Tuesday’s practice.

“We haven’t talked about it all year, definitely not going to start on a short week against a division opponent… That’s not something I’m really focused on,” McCarthy said, via DallasCowboys.com reporter Tommy Yarrish.

The Cowboys face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving after their wild Sunday win over the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys fans might march to AT&T Stadium with torches and pitchforks if McCarthy returns. Given the team’s performance in 2024, it’s hard to envision McCarthy manning the sidelines next year in Dallas.

In 78 games over five seasons, McCarthy has compiled a 46-32 record and has led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times but has never reached the NFC Championship game. His postseason record with Dallas stands at 1-3.

