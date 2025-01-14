New report reveals major issue that could kill deal between Dallas Cowboys and Deion Sanders

A new report explains why money could be a major issue that sinks a potential deal between the Dallas Cowboys and coach Deion Sanders.

The Cowboys 2024 campaign was a massive disappointment. After three straight 12-win seasons and evolving into a Super Bowl contender, injuries and underwhelming play from their expensive roster led to a discouraging 7-10 finish to the season.

Rumors of being fired have hovered over head coach Mike McCarthy for the last year. Yet, recent reports suggested the team’s strong finish to the season likely saved him from being ousted. However, those rumors proved to be incorrect. And the Cowboys made the surprising decision to oust the 61-year-old from the position this week.

Following the news, reports emerged that Cowboys legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was in the running for the job. He has allegedly spoken with owner Jerry Jones about the position and more conversations could occur in the days ahead.

However, new reports point to one specific issue that could curtail the chance of “Coach Prime” coming to Big D.

Dallas Cowboys record (2024): 7-10

Dallas Cowboys may pass on hiring Deion Sanders due to the overall cost

For the most part, Deion Sanders has made it clear he likes coaching Colorado and wants to stay there. Yet, various reports have stated if there were one team that could lure him out of the college ranks it would be the Cowboys. However, he can’t just leave the Buffaloes high and dry for nothing.

Front Office Sports reported on Tuesday that Sanders departing Boulder, CO would come with an $8 million bill. Which Dallas would have to pay. Then there is the question of how much would the 57-year-old be paid. He averages just under $6 million in the five-year deal he has with Colorado.

Deion Sanders record (Colorado): 13-12

Paying Mike McCarthy more than the $8 million he made in his previous deal is allegedly part of why the two sides decided to end their relationship this week. FOS believes to leave the Buffaloes program Sanders would want a raise. Being paid well above $6 million annually would be much more than first-time NFL head coaches make.

Considering the yearly cost, along with the $8 million buyout, it is seeming more and more unlikely the Dallas Cowboys hire Deion Sanders.

