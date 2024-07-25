Dallas Cowboys provide update on CeeDee Lamb contract demands amid holdout

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is officially a holdout from training camp. The Pro Bowler is demanding a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Unfortunately, there has not been any substantial contract talks between Lamb’s camp and the Cowboys’ brass. That could lead to an extended holdout, with Lamb getting fined daily for his absence.

We now have more information on this situation via Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones. It’s not great news for Dallas fans hoping for a quick resolution to this stalemate.

According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Jones says that Lamb wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

That would come in at north $35 million annually. Right now, fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at $35 million.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys remain far apart in contract negotiations

Without substantial contract negotiations, it’s clear that the two sides are far apart. In a vacuum, it is a major issue for Dallas. It has to consider extending quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s set to hit free agency next March. Dallas does not have the ability to place the franchise tag on him. Any new deal for the reigning NFL MVP runner-up would likely come in at $60 million per season.

Meanwhile, another report on Thursday indicated that edge rusher Micah Parsons also wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. These three deals would likely come out to $152 million per season. Is that sustainable?

What we do know is that Lamb is among the best wide receivers in the game. He’s also just 25 years old.

CeeDee Lamb stats (2023): 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, 12 TD

Barring something dramatically changing, this is going to be a long-term issue for the Cowboys with training camp here and the preseason starting soon.