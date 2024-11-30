NFL insider shuts down idea of Dallas Cowboys hiring a legendary head coach

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Ever since Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to split ways, the future Hall of Fame head coach has been linked to several other head coaching jobs, including the Dallas Cowboys. After all, Jerry Jones always places high expectations on his teams, and the honest truth is the Cowboys just haven’t lived up to expectations.

As their Super Bowl drought extends to a 20th season next year, the Cowboys owner’s itch to hoist another Lombardi Trophy will likely only increase. That journey could even lead him to present Belichick with an offer too good to refuse, but would he be interested?

Bill Belichick likely not interested in coaching Dallas Cowboys

Bill Belichick is expected to have no shortage of options when he starts interviewing for head coaching vacancies this offseason. While he may not be in the very top tier of NFL coaching candidates, several owners and GMs will be enticed by the six Super Bowl rings he’s delivered for the New England Patriots, plus the two he helped get the New York Giants as an assistant in the 80s.

One of the teams who could express urgent interest in hiring Belichick as a head coach could even be the Dallas Cowboys if they decide to move on from Mike McCarthy, whose contract expires at the end of their season. But will Belichick and the Cowboys share mutual interest?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano tells Cowboys fans hoping to see Belichick in Dallas to hold their horses.

“I also think there will be interest in Belichick. I don’t buy the idea of him in Dallas, where Jerry Jones is and always will be the GM and likes being the face of the franchise. And I don’t buy him with the Giants, who don’t know who their quarterback is going to be and have always kept their coach and GM in separate responsibility silos.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Bill Belichick and the Dallas Cowboys

Meanwhile, Graziano’s ESPN colleague and fellow NFL insider Jeremy Fowler didn’t rule out the Cowboys-Belichick connection, noting the strong relationship the coach has with Dallas’ ownership group.

“As for Dallas, some candidates will be turned off by the spotlight and all that goes into working for Jones. But the Joneses have a strong relationship with Belichick, who values what the NFL’s historical brands bring. The Cowboys are certainly that, and if anything, a Belichick-Cowboys marriage would be high entertainment. Belichick — if the Cowboys moved on from Mike McCarthy — would also inherit a roster that’s not far away.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Cowboys/Belichick

Seeing Belichick roam the sidelines at AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as ‘JerryWorld’ would certainly be entertaining. But would it deliver a winner? Specifically, would he bring the Cowboys their first Super Bowl since 1995? No matter how much or little control Belichick would get, if he honestly believes Dallas gives him the best chance to win, he wouldn’t hesitate to sign on the dotted line, returning as one of the NFL’s highest-paid head coaches today.

