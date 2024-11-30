NFL insider shuts down idea of Dallas Cowboys hiring a legendary head coach

Ever since Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to split ways, the future Hall of Fame head coach has been linked to several other head coaching jobs, including the Dallas Cowboys. After all, Jerry Jones always places high expectations on his teams, and the honest truth is the Cowboys just haven’t lived up to expectations.
As their Super Bowl drought extends to a 20th season next year, the Cowboys owner’s itch to hoist another Lombardi Trophy will likely only increase. That journey could even lead him to present Belichick with an offer too good to refuse, but would he be interested?
Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Cowboys draft?
Bill Belichick likely not interested in coaching Dallas Cowboys
Bill Belichick is expected to have no shortage of options when he starts interviewing for head coaching vacancies this offseason. While he may not be in the very top tier of NFL coaching candidates, several owners and GMs will be enticed by the six Super Bowl rings he’s delivered for the New England Patriots, plus the two he helped get the New York Giants as an assistant in the 80s.
One of the teams who could express urgent interest in hiring Belichick as a head coach could even be the Dallas Cowboys if they decide to move on from Mike McCarthy, whose contract expires at the end of their season. But will Belichick and the Cowboys share mutual interest?
ESPN’s Dan Graziano tells Cowboys fans hoping to see Belichick in Dallas to hold their horses.
Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates
Meanwhile, Graziano’s ESPN colleague and fellow NFL insider Jeremy Fowler didn’t rule out the Cowboys-Belichick connection, noting the strong relationship the coach has with Dallas’ ownership group.
Seeing Belichick roam the sidelines at AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as ‘JerryWorld’ would certainly be entertaining. But would it deliver a winner? Specifically, would he bring the Cowboys their first Super Bowl since 1995? No matter how much or little control Belichick would get, if he honestly believes Dallas gives him the best chance to win, he wouldn’t hesitate to sign on the dotted line, returning as one of the NFL’s highest-paid head coaches today.
Related: Dallas Cowboys coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy in 2025