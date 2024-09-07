Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons hilariously trolls Giants about Saquon Barkley during Eagles win over Steelers

During the Philadelphia Eagles Friday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took a hilarious dig at the New York Giants for letting Saquon Barkley leave in the spring.

One of the great traditions of football in the NFL’s Eastern divisions is the long-lasting rivalries between the various teams. The two divisions have some of the oldest and most popular franchises in the sport and they have developed some entertaining feuds over the last 50 years.

Also Read: Where do the Dallas Cowboys land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

One of the notable is the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. The two franchises are iconic brands in the NFL and they have had many legendary players that enjoyed sticking it to the other team. Be it on the field or off. And that was the case again on Friday.

In his Philadelphia Eagles debut, Saquon Barkley shined. And he was a huge part of their Week 1 victory as he posted 132 total yards and three TDs. The performance likely stung Giants fans still frustrated that a long-time division rival was able to land the homegrown two-time Pro Bowler in free agency this spring.

Saquon Barkley stats (Week 1): 24 rushes, 2 receptions, 132 total yards, 3 touchdowns

Micah Parsons mocks Giants for letting Saquon Barkley take his talents to the Eagles

The Giants should be under investigation! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 7, 2024

Well, Cowboys star Micah Parson saw a chance to rub some salt in the wound following Barkley’s third touchdown. “The Giants should be under investigation!” He wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Giants and Barkley were embroiled in a contract dispute last summer that did not get hashed out until late in the preseason. The expectation was that he would re-sign with the team that made him their top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, New York had a price range they were willing to go on the open market, and Philadelphia blew past it to sign the former Penn State star.

Also Read: Dallas Cowboys game today – Get all the key details on the upcoming Cowboys schedule