Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions’ HS football team blown out 60-0 in coaching debut

Remember the former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions? He was recently under the microscope as the focal point of the Netflix special Untold: Sign Stealer. But he’s also now the head coach of a high school football team in Detroit, Michigan.

Stalions initially took over as the team’s defensive coordinator. But when Detroit Mumford High School’s head coach suffered a mild stroke, Stalions was called into action. Stalions’ first game as a head coach at the high school level didn’t go well.

Connor Stalions’ Detroit Mumford gets crushed by Flint Hamady Community

Connor Stalions has never been a head coach before. But he got his first opportunity to act as one on Friday night, where his Detroit Mumford football team went toe-to-toe with Flint Hamady Community. Unfortunately, Stalions’ coaching debut didn’t go the way he wanted.

Detroit Mumford couldn’t even get on the scoreboard or stop their opponents in the 60-0 loss to Flint Hamady. Hamady was already up 40-0 by halftime. This is even worse than their season opener, a 47-6 loss to Redford Thurston.

“I came to Mumford because I wanted to help flip the culture. They are not used to winning and I wanted to help show these guys the actual process of what it’s going to take to win, because they eventually will win, and for me that’s more gratifying than going to a program that’s already winning.” Connor Stalions after 60-0 loss in head coaching debut

Oddly enough, Stalions didn’t have his team punt once on fourth downs, where Mumford went 0-for-6. This included a failed 4th-and-20 attempt from their own 30-yard-line.

Detroit Mumford sought out Stalions because he had a great understanding of Michigan’s defense, which the high school wanted to try to mimic in 2024. So far, Stalions isn’t off to a great start.

