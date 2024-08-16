Disgraced former Michigan signal-stealer Connor Stalions gets job as high school football coach

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let the jokes begin. Connor Stalions may be taking his alleged sign-stealing schemes from Michigan to the high school level. The former Michigan staffer was at the forefront of the Wolverines’ signal-stealing scandal before resigning from the university after avoiding investigators’ attempts to learn more about his involvement in recording opponents’ signs.

Now, Stalions is in a new role with a new team, but it has nothing to do with college football.

Connor Stalions accepts offer to be Mumford High School’s defensive coordinator

According to David Goricki of The Detroit News, Connor Stalions has been hired at Detroit Mumford High School. First-year head coach William McMichael boasted about the hire.

“I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions. He’s my defensive coordinator.” Mumford head coach on Connor Stalions hire

That’s an interesting way to announce the hire. Stalions’ actions got Michigan in trouble, with Jim Harbaugh being suspended for the final three games of their National Championship season. Stalions reportedly scouted future Michigan opponents over a three-year period, recording other teams’ signs.

As a reminder, teams are allowed to scout their opponents during the game, just like any competitor would. But they are not allowed to scout future opponents at practices or during games, especially from their own sidelines.

However, Stalions will not be paid in his new role. He is participating on a volunteer basis. Mumford’s head coach was very interested in hiring Stalions because he’s implementing a scheme similar to the one Michigan runs. He met Stalions when his son was being recruited by Michigan, and now the two will have a chance to work together at the high school level.

As to his history in college football? McMichael says he doesn’t care.

“I’m not worried about it. What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford. He comes here every day and gives 120%, and the kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.” William McMichael on Connor Stalions’ past

After back-to-back 1-8 seasons, Mumford is just hoping for a brighter future, and Stalions will be a big part of that process.

