Wild rumor claims Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers passed on absurd NIL offer in transfer portal for NFL Draft

A new college football rumor claims that Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers chose legacy and a jump to the NFL over making a huge sum of NIL money in his final year of eligibility.

Following their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinals of the college football playoffs, quarterback Quinn Ewers had a tough decision in front of him. With one year of eligibility left, he could return to Texas and make one more run at a natty. Or he could forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

However, both options had downsides. Most in and around the Longhorns expect freshman Arch Manning to take over as the starting QB in 2025. And when it comes to the draft, after being viewed as a sure first-round pick in the spring, some NFL pundits believe he could end up being a Day 3 pick in the April event.

That is why there have been rumblings of a potential jump into the transfer portal. Where he would not only have some amazing starting options, but he would likely get a handsome NIL deal from a major program. However, on Thursday, Horns 247 reporter Chip Brown dropped a bombshell piece of news about Ewers’ thoughts about a transfer.

Did Quinn Ewers pass on an $8 million deal in the transfer portal?

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers turned down an $8 million NIL offer to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility because he was ready to move on and enter the 2025 NFL. And also to preserve his college football experience as a Longhorn,” sources close to Ewers told Brown.

The outlet claims the NFL scouts informed them that the junior is expected to be “selected anywhere from late in the first round to early in the third round.” So jumping in this year’s draft brings a lot of volatility in where he lands and how much he will make at the next level.

Picks selected toward the end of the first round get four-year deals worth $13.2 million. If he is selected in the third round, he would get $6.4 million for four years. It means he passed on an NIL deal that would have paid him more in one year than what he might get over the next four in the NFL.

The young QB has made good money during stints at both Ohio State and Texas. But his Longhorn legacy was reportedly very important to him. “Texas was the only place he wanted to play college football. He wanted to leave Texas in good standing,” his high school coach Riley Dodge told Longhorns 247.

