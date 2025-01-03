Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 9, Including TCU Horned Frogs Leaping Onto List

We have a shakeup in Sportsnaut’s latest Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings. The TCU Horned Frogs have leaped into the Top 10 as Oklahoma has fallen out. What other teams made moves? Check out our latest rankings.
10. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: Not ranked)
The Horned Frogs (14-1) enter the Top 10 after defeating Colorado 63-50 on New Year’s Day. TCU faces Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 4.
9. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: 10)
The Buckeyes (13-0) move up one spot after defeating Rutgers by 14 points to remain undefeated. Ohio State faces Northwestern on Sunday, Jan. 5.
8. LSU Tigers (Last week: 5)
Despite their undefeated record, the Tigers (15-0) have defeated only one AP-ranked team this season. Their schedule intensifies with SEC play, including a matchup against No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday, Jan. 9.
7. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 8)
UConn (12-2) posted back-to-back blowout wins against Big East opponents Providence and Marquette. The Huskies take on Villanova on Sunday, Jan. 5.
6. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 6)
Maryland (13-0) secured an impressive 72-66 victory over No. 21 AP-ranked Michigan State and followed with a win against Rutgers to remain undefeated. The Terrapins face No. 23 Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 5.
5. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 7)
The Longhorns (13-1) climb two spots after defeating No. 9 AP-ranked Oklahoma 80-73, led by guard Jordan Lee’s 17 points. Texas faces Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history
4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)
The Trojans (12-1) continue their impressive run, defeating both No. 24 AP-ranked Michigan and Nebraska by 20 points each. USC travels to face Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)
Notre Dame (11-2) routed Virginia 95-54 to continue their strong season. A challenging test awaits on Sunday, Jan. 5, as they face No. 17 AP-ranked North Carolina on the road.
2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)
The Gamecocks (13-1) dominated their SEC opener, crushing Missouri 83-52 on the road. South Carolina takes on Mississippi State on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Also Read: 10 best women’s college basketball players ever – From Caitlin Clark to Cheryl Miller
1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)
The Bruins maintain their top spot after defeating Nebraska and AP-ranked Michigan in Big Ten play to improve to 14-0. UCLA faces Indiana on the road on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Related: College basketball games today – Find out who the teams in the top 25 play next