Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 9, Including TCU Horned Frogs Leaping Onto List

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We have a shakeup in Sportsnaut’s latest Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings. The TCU Horned Frogs have leaped into the Top 10 as Oklahoma has fallen out. What other teams made moves? Check out our latest rankings.

10. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs (14-1) enter the Top 10 after defeating Colorado 63-50 on New Year’s Day. TCU faces Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 4.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: 10)

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes (13-0) move up one spot after defeating Rutgers by 14 points to remain undefeated. Ohio State faces Northwestern on Sunday, Jan. 5.

8. LSU Tigers (Last week: 5)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite their undefeated record, the Tigers (15-0) have defeated only one AP-ranked team this season. Their schedule intensifies with SEC play, including a matchup against No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday, Jan. 9.

7. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 8)

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UConn (12-2) posted back-to-back blowout wins against Big East opponents Providence and Marquette. The Huskies take on Villanova on Sunday, Jan. 5.

6. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 6)

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Maryland (13-0) secured an impressive 72-66 victory over No. 21 AP-ranked Michigan State and followed with a win against Rutgers to remain undefeated. The Terrapins face No. 23 Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 5.

5. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 7)

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns (13-1) climb two spots after defeating No. 9 AP-ranked Oklahoma 80-73, led by guard Jordan Lee's 17 points. Texas faces Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 5.

4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans (12-1) continue their impressive run, defeating both No. 24 AP-ranked Michigan and Nebraska by 20 points each. USC travels to face Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 5.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame (11-2) routed Virginia 95-54 to continue their strong season. A challenging test awaits on Sunday, Jan. 5, as they face No. 17 AP-ranked North Carolina on the road.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks (13-1) dominated their SEC opener, crushing Missouri 83-52 on the road. South Carolina takes on Mississippi State on Sunday, Jan. 5.

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images