Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 8, Including USC Rising After Thrilling Victory Over UConn

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A shakeup in Sportsnaut’s Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings sees USC climbing after defeating UConn by two points, while Duke drops out following an upset loss to South Florida. Here’s how the teams stack up.

10. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0) enter the rankings for the first time after a commanding 25-point victory over Stanford. They face Rutgers on Dec. 29.

9. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: 9)

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) defeated AP-ranked Michigan by 10 points before overwhelming Omaha by 65. They face New Mexico State on Dec. 29.

8. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 3)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies (10-2) drop five spots following their 72-70 loss to USC in one of the season’s most anticipated matchups. They look to rebound against Providence on Dec. 29.

7. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 9)

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns (12-1) climb two spots after impressive offensive displays, scoring over 100 points in consecutive games. They routed La Salle by 62 points and San Diego State by 46. The Longhorns face Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 29. Related: How To Watch College Basketball in 2024

6. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 6)

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins (11-0) dominated William & Mary by 50 points to remain undefeated. A challenging matchup awaits against AP-ranked Michigan State on Dec. 29. Related: Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history

5. LSU Tigers (Last week: 4)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers (13-0) slip one spot despite maintaining their undefeated status with victories over Seton Hall (by 27 points) and University of Illinois-Chicago (by 18 points). They face Albany on Dec. 29. Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history

4. USC Trojans (Last week: 7)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans (previously No. 7) surge three spots after their thrilling 72-70 victory over UConn. JuJu Watkins led with 25 points, while Kiki Iriafen added 16. The Trojans face another test against AP-ranked Michigan on Dec. 29. Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish showcase their depth as Hannah Hidalgo posted a season-high 33 points and Olivia Miles recorded a triple-double in their 43-point victory over Loyola Maryland. The Fighting Irish face Virginia on Dec. 29.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images