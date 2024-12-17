Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 7, Including Notre Dame Making Big Jump

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a big shakeup in this week’s women’s college basketball Top 10 power rankings. How high did Notre Dame climb? How much did UConn fall? Is there a new team that made the list? Find out in our latest power rankings.

10. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: 9)

The Oklahoma Sooners round out the top 10 after beating Oral Roberts by 40 points. They have a tough test Tuesday night against the AP-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

9. Texas Longhorns (Last week: Not ranked)

The Texas Longhorns jump into the top 10 women's college basketball power rankings after winning three straight following a loss to Notre Dame. The 10-1 Longhorns take on La Salle Tuesday night.

8. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 8)

The Duke Blue Devils play for the first time in nine days as they take on Wofford Tuesday night. They last beat Virginia Tech by 22 points.

7. USC Trojans (Last week: 6)

The USC Trojans destroyed Elon by an incredible 58 points this past Sunday. The college basketball world is awaiting the matchup between USC and UConn on Saturday, December 21.

6. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 5)

The Maryland Terrapins have been on a brief break but get back into action this week as they take on William & Mary on Thursday.

5. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 2)

The Connecticut Huskies drop three spots after losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for their first loss of the season. UConn has two more tough games this week: Tuesday night against Iowa State and USC on Saturday.

4. LSU Tigers (Last week: 4)

The LSU Tigers stay at No. 4 as their undefeated season continues after beating Louisiana-Lafayette by 28 points. The Tigers next face Seton Hall Tuesday night.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish jump four spots after upending UConn, 79-68, behind Hannah Hidalgo’s 29 points. They followed up that victory by demolishing Eastern Michigan by a whopping 69 points. The Fighting Irish next face Loyola (MD) on Sunday, December 22.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks move up one spot after beating South Florida by 16 points to move to 10-1 on the season. The Gamecocks next take on Charleston Southern on Thursday.

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)

