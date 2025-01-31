Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings Week 13: Major Shakeups As Kentucky, Duke, And Ohio State Make List

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Major shakeups have rocked the latest Sportsnaut women’s college basketball top-10 power rankings. Kansas State, TCU, and North Carolina dropped out, while Kentucky, Duke, and Ohio State claimed their spots. Here’s our breakdown of the latest movers and shakers.

10. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky Wildcats (18-2) stormed into the top 10 after victories over Arkansas (89-69) and No. 22 Alabama (65-56). They’ll face a stern test against No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 2.

9. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Duke Blue Devils (17-4) have surged up the rankings, including an impressive five-point triumph over No. 20 Georgia Tech. They’ll battle No. 17 North Carolina State on Monday, Feb. 3, before meeting Clemson on Thursday, Feb. 6.

8. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1) vaulted to No. 8 after defeating No. 14 Maryland (74-66) and Nebraska (72-66). The Buckeyes host Washington on Sunday, Feb. 2, before a showdown with No. 1 UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

7. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 8)

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rising one spot, the Texas Longhorns (21-2) secured tight victories over Ole Miss (61-58) and Missouri (70-61). Texas squares off against in-state rival Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 2, followed by No. 23 Vanderbilt on Thursday, Feb. 6.

6. LSU Tigers (Last week: 5)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers (22-1) slipped one spot to No. 6 after South Carolina handed them their first loss of the season, extending their winning streak over LSU to 17 games. The Tigers rebounded with victories against Texas A&M (64-51) and No. 13 Oklahoma (107-100). They'll host Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 2, before traveling to Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 6.

5. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 6)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies (20-2) climbed one spot following victories over Creighton (72-61) and DePaul (84-58). The Huskies welcome Butler on Sunday, Feb. 2, before clashing with No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 6.

4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off a 42-point demolition of Purdue, the USC Trojans (19-1) dominated Minnesota, 82-69. The Trojans embark on consecutive road challenges at Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)

Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-2) impressed with a road victory over Virginia Tech, 77-61. They’ll host Louisville on Sunday, Feb. 2, before welcoming Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 6.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1) continued their dominance, defeating their fifth straight AP-ranked opponent with a 70-63 road victory over No. 18 Tennessee. The Gamecocks host Auburn on Sunday, Feb. 2, before visiting Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 6.

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images