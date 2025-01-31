Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings Week 13: Major Shakeups As Kentucky, Duke, And Ohio State Make List

Major shakeups have rocked the latest Sportsnaut women’s college basketball top-10 power rankings. Kansas State, TCU, and North Carolina dropped out, while Kentucky, Duke, and Ohio State claimed their spots. Here’s our breakdown of the latest movers and shakers.
10. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: Not ranked)
The Kentucky Wildcats (18-2) stormed into the top 10 after victories over Arkansas (89-69) and No. 22 Alabama (65-56). They’ll face a stern test against No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 2.
9. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: Not ranked)
Riding a five-game winning streak, the Duke Blue Devils (17-4) have surged up the rankings, including an impressive five-point triumph over No. 20 Georgia Tech. They’ll battle No. 17 North Carolina State on Monday, Feb. 3, before meeting Clemson on Thursday, Feb. 6.
8. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: Not ranked)
The Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1) vaulted to No. 8 after defeating No. 14 Maryland (74-66) and Nebraska (72-66). The Buckeyes host Washington on Sunday, Feb. 2, before a showdown with No. 1 UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
7. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 8)
Rising one spot, the Texas Longhorns (21-2) secured tight victories over Ole Miss (61-58) and Missouri (70-61). Texas squares off against in-state rival Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 2, followed by No. 23 Vanderbilt on Thursday, Feb. 6.
6. LSU Tigers (Last week: 5)
The LSU Tigers (22-1) slipped one spot to No. 6 after South Carolina handed them their first loss of the season, extending their winning streak over LSU to 17 games. The Tigers rebounded with victories against Texas A&M (64-51) and No. 13 Oklahoma (107-100). They’ll host Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 2, before traveling to Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 6.
5. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 6)
The UConn Huskies (20-2) climbed one spot following victories over Creighton (72-61) and DePaul (84-58). The Huskies welcome Butler on Sunday, Feb. 2, before clashing with No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history
4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)
Fresh off a 42-point demolition of Purdue, the USC Trojans (19-1) dominated Minnesota, 82-69. The Trojans embark on consecutive road challenges at Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-2) impressed with a road victory over Virginia Tech, 77-61. They’ll host Louisville on Sunday, Feb. 2, before welcoming Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 6.
2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)
The South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1) continued their dominance, defeating their fifth straight AP-ranked opponent with a 70-63 road victory over No. 18 Tennessee. The Gamecocks host Auburn on Sunday, Feb. 2, before visiting Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Related: 10 best women’s college basketball players ever – From Caitlin Clark to Cheryl Miller
1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)
The UCLA Bruins (20-0) maintained their grip on the top spot in Sportsnaut’s power rankings after dispatching No. 14 Maryland, 82-67. They’ll welcome Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 2, before a heavyweight clash with No. 8 Ohio State on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Related: College basketball games today – Find out who the teams in the top 25 play next