Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 11, Including Texas Tumbling After South Carolina Loss

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No new teams have entered Sportsnaut’s women’s college basketball top 10 power rankings this week, but there’s been significant movement in the standings. Here’s how the top 10 shapes up.

10. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 5)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns dropped five spots after losing to No. 2 South Carolina by 17 points, though they rebounded by defeating Auburn, 74-57. The schedule remains challenging as they face No. 8 Maryland on Jan. 20 and No. 15 Tennessee on Jan. 23.

9. Kansas State Wildcats (Last week: 10)

Credit: Jeffrey (Tyge) O'Donnell-Imagn Images

Kansas State Wildcats (18-1) trounced both BYU and Arizona. They face Arizona State at home on Jan. 19.

8. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: 9)

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

TCU Horned Frogs (18-1) maintained their winning ways, beating Texas Tech on the road and UCF at home. They face No. 23 Utah on Friday, Jan. 17.

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: 8)

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-0) continue climbing the power rankings while remaining undefeated. The Buckeyes handled Oregon, 69-60, and Wisconsin, 80-69. They face Penn State on Jan. 19 before a crucial matchup against No. 8 Maryland on Jan. 23. Related: How To Watch College Basketball in 2024

6. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 7)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Connecticut Huskies (16-2) dominated their competition, dispatching Georgetown, 73-55, and St. John’s, 71-45, despite star guard Paige Bueckers missing both games while recovering from a knee injury. The Huskies face Seton Hall on Jan. 19 and Villanova on Jan. 22. Related: Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history

5. LSU Tigers (Last week: 6)

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU Tigers moved up one spot as they remained undefeated after narrowly beating Vanderbilt, 83-77. They face Florida on Jan. 19 before their highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 South Carolina on Jan. 23. Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history

4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC Trojans (16-1) defeated Big Ten foe Penn State, 95-73. Their matchup with Northwestern was postponed due to the Southern California wildfires. The Trojans hit the road next week, facing Indiana on Jan. 19 and Purdue on Jan. 22. Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-2) continue to dominate their competition, beating Clemson, 67-58, and No. 17 Georgia Tech, 81-66. The Irish face SMU on Jan. 19 and travel to Boston College on Jan. 23.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-1) are in the midst of five consecutive games against Top 25 opponents. The Gamecocks vanquished No. 7 Texas, 67-50, and No. 19 Alabama, 76-58, in the first two contests. Up next, they face No. 13 Oklahoma on Jan. 19 and No. 5 LSU on Jan. 23. Also Read: 10 best women’s college basketball players ever – From Caitlin Clark to Cheryl Miller

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images