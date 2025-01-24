Women’s College Basketball Power Rankings Week 12: North Carolina Debuts in Top 10, UCLA Maintains Dominance

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

North Carolina has crashed into Sportsnaut’s women’s college basketball top 10 power rankings, highlighting this week’s major shakeup. Here are the latest rankings for Week 12.

10. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: 8)

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The TCU Horned Frogs (19-2) suffered a narrow 60-59 loss to Oklahoma State on the road after beating Utah at home 81-73. The Horned Frogs look to rebound against No. 25 Baylor on Sunday, January 26.

9. North Carolina Tar Heels (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-3) make their debut in Sportsnaut’s women’s college basketball power rankings after defeating Pittsburgh on the road 75-58 and Wake Forest at home 76-51. They face Florida State on Sunday, January 26.

8. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 10)

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns (19-2) climb two spots after defeating two AP-ranked teams: No. 8 Maryland 89-51 and No. 17 Tennessee 80-76. They travel to face Ole Miss on Sunday, January 26.

7. Kansas State Wildcats (Last week: 9)

Credit: Jeffrey (Tyge) O'Donnell-Imagn Images

6. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 6)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

5. LSU Tigers (Last week: 5)

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)

Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks (18-1) demonstrated their power by crushing No. 19 Alabama by 18 points and No. 15 Oklahoma by 41 points. They face one of their biggest tests of the season against No. 5 LSU on Friday. Related: 10 best women’s college basketball players ever – From Caitlin Clark to Cheryl Miller



1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)