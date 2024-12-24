Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 8, Including Oregon Cracking List With Kentucky Falling

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There's a shakeup in this week's men's college basketball Top 10 power rankings. The Oregon Ducks have entered after the Kentucky Wildcats dropped out following their 20-point loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. What other teams made moves? Check out our latest power rankings.

10. Oregon Ducks (Last week: Not ranked)

The Oregon Ducks (11-1) climb into Sportsnaut's Top 10 after defeating Stanford by 15 points. With three wins over Top 25 teams this season, the Ducks face Weber State on Dec. 29.

9. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 10)

The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2) defeated Butler by 10 points and secured a two-point road win against Xavier. They face Providence on Dec. 31.

8. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 9)

The Kansas Jayhawks (9-2) dominated Brown with a 34-point victory in non-conference play. They face West Virginia on Dec. 31.

7. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 8)

The UConn Huskies (10-3) move up one spot after two close wins over Xavier and Butler. They face DePaul on Jan. 1.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 7)

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) advance one spot after defeating North Dakota by seven points and Kent State by 27. They face San Diego State on Dec. 29.

5. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 5)

Duke (10-2) defeated ACC rival Georgia Tech by 26 points. They face Virginia Tech on Dec. 31.

4. Florida Gaters (Last week: 4)

The Florida Gators (12-0) had a big win over North Carolina and routed North Florida by 54 points. They face Stetson on Dec. 29.

3. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 3)

The Iowa State Cyclones (10-1) continued their dominance, defeating Morgan State by 27 points. The Cyclones face Colorado on Dec. 30.

Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

1. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 1)

