Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 7, Including UConn Returning After Big Wins

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There was a shakeup in Sportsnaut’s Top 10 men’s college basketball power rankings this week. We saw the Connecticut Huskies vault back into the top 10 after the Michigan Wolverines fell out when they lost to Arkansas. Who else jumped in the rankings? Let’s take a look. Related: College basketball games today – Find out who the teams in the top 25 play next

10. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 7)

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Marquette Golden Eagles fell three spots after losing to AP-ranked Dayton last weekend. The Golden Eagles will look to get back to their winning ways against Butler on Wednesday night. Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history

9. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 10)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas slid from No. 1 last week after losing consecutive games but has regained their footing, defeating North Carolina State by 15 points. The Jayhawks take on Brown on Sunday, December 22.

8. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Huskies have vaulted back into the top 10 after defeating Baylor, Texas, and Gonzaga in three consecutive games. The Huskies face Xavier on Wednesday before taking on Butler Saturday, December 21.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 8)

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The first shakeup in the top 10 power rankings comes as the Alabama Crimson Tide moves up one spot to No. 7 after a tough eight-point win over Creighton. Guard Mark Sears led the way with 27 points. The Crimson Tide takes on North Dakota Wednesday night.

6. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 6)

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Kentucky Wildcats had a big win over in-state rival Louisville last weekend, with their star guard Lamont Butler dropping a game-high 33 points. The Wildcats take on Ohio State on Saturday, December 21.

5. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 5)

Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils continue their winning ways, defeating Incarnate Word by 26 points. The Blue Devils take on George Mason on Tuesday night before facing Georgia Tech in ACC play on Saturday, December 21.

4. Florida Gators (Last week: 4)

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators overpowered Arizona State by 17 points to stay undefeated. They have their biggest game of the season Tuesday night as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

3. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 3)

Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones stay at No. 3 after defeating in-state rival Iowa by nine points and following that up with a 32-point win over Omaha. The Cyclones take on Morgan State on Sunday, December 22. Related: Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history

2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers blitzed Ohio State by 38 points, led by Johni Broome’s 21 points. The Tigers take on Georgia State Tuesday night and have a tough test coming up against Purdue on Saturday, December 21. Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history

1. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 1)

Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images