Cleveland Guardians news: Team acquires power hitter ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Cleveland Guardians entered MLB games today with a 63-42 record and in first place in the American League Central.

Stephen Vogt’s squad has been doing a ton of work recently and looks to be a legitimate contender in the American League as we enter the stretch run.

Front office head Chris Antonetti is now making sure that the Guardians have some reinforcements ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cleveland has acquired Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas in a big-time trade with less than 24 hours to go ahead of the deadline. Here are the details of the trade.

Cleveland Guardians get: Lane Thomas

Washington Nationals get: Alex Clemmey, Jose Tena, Rafael Ramirez

Thomas, 28, is hitting .253 with eight homers and 40 RBI on the season. Last year saw the right fielder hit .268 with 28 homers and 86 RBI. He’ll be a nice addition to the middle of the Guardians’ lineup.

Right field has been somewhat of an issue for the Guardians. Will Brennan is hitting a mere .233 with a .670 OPS on the campaign. Obviously, Thomas is an upgrade in that regard.

As for the return for Washington, Alex Clemmey headlines things. MLB.com had him as Cleveland’s No. 8 prospect heading into the season. A second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Clemmey is currently pitching at the Single-A level.