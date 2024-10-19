Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase admits he’s ‘failing’ in ALCS against New York Yankees

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Guardians fans aren’t the only ones surprised about Emmanuel Clase’s struggles in the postseason — the dominant closer is shocked himself.

With Game 4 of the ALCS tied 6-6 in the top of the ninth, the Guardians turned to Clase to shut down the New York Yankees’ offense to give Cleveland a chance to win. That wasn’t the case, though, as Clase gave up two runs on three hits. The Guardians lost the game, 8-6, and are one loss away from being eliminated from the postseason.

Yankees take the lead back in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/d7FWqCiE7G — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 19, 2024

It was the second consecutive game the Yanks have gotten to Clase. In Game 3, the closer blew the save, giving up two runs on three hits. The Guardians, though, were able to come back and win the game in extra innings.

It’s definitely a role reversal for Clase in October. During the regular season, he converted 47 of 50 save opportunities and had a minuscule 0.61 ERA. However, he’s pitching to a 10.29 ERA this postseason.

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase ‘surprised’ at struggles

Following Game 4’s loss, Clase gave himself a harsh critique.

“I just haven’t been executing,” Clase told reporters, via ESPN.com’s Bradford Doolittle. “I’m failing against the hitters and I haven’t had the results.”

Emmanuel Clase just spoke postgame. Said his issues have been a combination of Yankees hitting good pitches and him missing a few spots.



Overall, seems to have a reasonably positive demeanor, considering how tough the last 2 nights have been.#Postseason | #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/J2PvkQJ3Qd — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) October 19, 2024

Clase said he doesn’t remember struggling quite this badly before, but he still has confidence in himself to get the job done.

“I’m not losing my confidence,” Clase noted. “I’m going to give my best. It’s something that I’m surprised about, what’s happening.”

The Guardians will look to stave off elimination Saturday night in Game 5 of the ALCS. The Yankees lead the series three games to one. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

