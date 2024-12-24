Hilarious new report reveals how Cleveland Guardians’offer to Carlos Santana was awful timing

A funny new report reveals the Cleveland Guardians’ pursuit of a third go-around with Carlos Santana would have been far better if it had come a week earlier.

The Guardians and 15-year MLB veteran Carlos Santana have a long history. The franchise signed him as a youngster out of the Dominican Republic, and he eventually made his big league debut as a 24-year-old in 2010. Over the next decade, he would become a stalwart of their starting lineup and a fan favorite.

Related: Former Cy Young winner officially off market after signing deal with Cleveland Guardians

Before the 2018 season, the Cleveland veteran ended his run in the city by taking his talents to the Philadelphia Phillies. On a three-year deal worth $60 million. However, after an up-and-down first season in Philly, the Guardians surprised their fanbase when they brought Santana back via a trade before the 2019 season. He would go on to earn his first All-Star appearance before leaving in free agency again. This time for the Kansas City Royals.

Then over the weekend, the Cleveland Guardians showed they just can’t quit Santana. And brought the 38-year-old back to be All-Star Josh Naylor’s replacement in 2025. While Santana welcomed a third stint in the city a funny new report from The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed why the timing of the offer was terrible.

Carlos Santana stats (2024): 238 AVG, .328 OBP, .420 SLG, .749 OBP, 23 HR, 71 RBI, 63 R

Carlos Santana sold Cleveland home days before getting offer from Cleveland Guardians

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

“Last Monday, thinking he would never play in Cleveland again, Santana instructed a realtor to put the [Cleveland house he purchased in 2012] on the market,” Rosenthal wrote. “A buyer quickly emerged. On Thursday, Santana signed papers completing the sale. And on Friday, as luck would have it, guess who called for the first time? The Guardians, of course.”

Carlos Santana contract: One-year, $12 million

Yet, the terrible timing did not sway Santana away from a third stint in Ohio. Rosenthal claims that several teams were pursuing the 38-year-old and the Seattle Mariners made the best offer. However, Santana just can’t quit Cleveland and took the team’s one-year, $12 million offer.

Related: Get a look at the key dates on the upcoming MLB calendar