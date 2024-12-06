Former Cy Young winner officially off market after signing deal with playoff team

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

A former Cy Young Award winner will be back at his old stomping grounds for the 2025 season.

According to multiple reports, including The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Shane Bieber has signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The deal includes a $16 million player option for 2026, with a $4 million buyout.

The Guardians and Shane Bieber have agreed on a one-year, $14 million deal that includes a player option for 2026 worth $16 million, league source confirmed to The Athletic. @JeffPassan, @Buster_ESPN among first to report. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 6, 2024

Bieber was limited to just two starts in 2024 after Tommy John surgery prematurely ended his season in April. He is expected to rejoin Cleveland’s rotation in mid-2025.

The Guardians dealt with numerous injuries to their starting rotation this past season, including to Triston McKenzie, Gavin Williams, Alex Cobb, and Daniel Espino.

How effective will Shane Bieber be for Cleveland Guardians when he returns?

During his first seven seasons with the Guardians, the two-time All-Star captured the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and has two other top-10 finishes. Over 136 games, Bieber has posted a 3.22 ERA with 958 strikeouts across 843 innings and a 133 ERA+.

However, injuries have been a recurring concern. In 2023, elbow inflammation limited him to 21 starts, and in 2021, a right shoulder strain restricted him to just 16 starts.

Even before his Tommy John surgery, Bieber showed signs of decline. The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen notes that in 2023, “his average exit velocity allowed (91.6 mph) ranked in the bottom 2 percent of all MLB pitchers and he struck out only 7.5 batters per nine innings.”

The Guardians could have landed an ace at a bargain price if Bieber regains his All-Star form. The one-year deal gives him an opportunity to prove he can still perform at a major-league level.

