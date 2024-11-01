NFL reporter fuels Za’Darius Smith trade rumors, reveals Cleveland Browns’ asking price

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns indicated they’d be sellers at the NFL trade deadline weeks ago, sending Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. Now, even after a big win over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL rumors surrounding Za’Darius Smith suggest Cleveland will remain sellers at the trade deadline.

Entering Week 9, Cleveland is 12th in the AFC with a -48 point differential and 1-3 records both at home and on the road. Entering a critical matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns are currently 2.5 games back of Los Angeles for the seventh seed in the playoffs.

Za’Darius Smith stats (Pro Football Reference): 6 QB hits, 5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks

While Smith has been one of the team’s most productive players this season on a defense that’s flying under the radar, Cleveland wants to create long-term cap space. The Deshaun Watson contract carries an even bigger cap hit in 2025 and beyond, forcing the team to prioritize draft picks so they can have young talent on cheaper contracts in the years to come.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns want a “really good Day 3 pick” in return for Smith. Cleveland’s attempts to land a quality Day 3 pick are aided by the fact that the veteran pass rusher is a “hot name right now” with the Detroit Lions among the teams interested in acquiring him.

Za’Darius Smith contract (Spotrac): $5.235 million cap hit in 2024, $$.9.433 million cap hit in 2025

A “really good Day 3 pick” suggests the Browns office is pushing to receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for Smith. However, based on other deals made ahead of the NFL trade deadline, it’s possible a conditional fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-round selection could get a deal done.

One such condition could be Smith being on the active roster for his team in a Divisional Round Game or for Conference Championship Weekend. It would be a similar clause that was included in the Davante Adams trade and the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

Of note, ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously shared on the Pat McAfee Show that he expects Smith to be traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4:00 PM EDT. With the Browns playing on Sunday, it’s possible they hold Smith out as a precaution to prevent an injury that would wipe out a trade.