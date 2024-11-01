NFL insider fuels Detroit Lions rumors about looming trade in near future

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions enter Week 9 sitting atop the NFL power rankings despite dealing with the season-ending Aidan Hutchinson injury. As the NFL trade deadline closes in, there are persistent Lions rumors that a trade could be on the horizon.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell fueled NFL rumors earlier this week, telling reports there “could be” an imminent trade. However, he later backed off that a bit in a press conference more than 24 hours later, saying the media was ‘wasting energy‘ regarding his comments.

Following Hutchinson’s season-ending injury, Las Vegas Raiders’ All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby along with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett popped up in NFL rumors. Both players would have filled the void, providing Detroit with a DPOY-caliber pass rusher to strengthen its defense.

However, persistent NFL rumors in recent weeks have made it clear neither Crosby nor Garrett is available. Meanwhile, New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick came off the market after he agreed to a contract resolution with the team. However, a deal is still likely to happen.

During an appearance on Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Thursday that he believes the Lions will be trading for an edge rusher.

“Yes, I do think you’re going to see that. You saw Dan Campbell get all fired up. He looked like the cat who ate the canary. They don’t have a deal done yet, but there are a couple of pass rushers out there right now: Za’Darius Smith, Azeez Ojulari in New York. There are a couple of guys that make a lot of sense for the Lions, and if you are this close and this good, why are you not willing to part with some mid-round pick to get in some kind of reinforcement to hold down the fort so Aidan Hutchinson can make it back for the Super Bowl, if you make it that far?” Adam Schefter on the Detroit Lions possibly making a move at the NFL trade deadline (H/T Pride of Detroit)

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 5 at 4:00 PM EDT, giving the Lions front office just a few days to make deals. While there haven’t been many Lions rumors in the days leading up to a Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, that’s expected to change on Monday morning.

As for potential Lions trade targets, Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is generally viewed as the best player available ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Detroit could also look into options like New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young, New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari and Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry III.

