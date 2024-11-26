NFL insider says Cleveland Browns will put Deshaun Watson in position to be No. 1 QB again in 2025, but with a cavaet

A notable NFL insider claims the Cleveland Browns will give Deshaun Watson a chance to be the starting quarterback again in 2025. But with a very important caveat.

There have been some awful contracts handed out in NFL history. However, the five-year, $230 million contract the Browns gave Watson three years ago is giving them all a run for their money. Especially since the entirety of the pact is fully guaranteed.

Watson came to Cleveland as a three-time Pro Bowler and was thought of as one of the best young stars in the game. However, over his three seasons with the team, he had devolved into a shell of himself and has only suited up in 19 games over that time. In a perfect world, the Browns would love to trade or release him. But his contract makes that an impossibility.

That is why Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer claimed this week that he will get a chance to be the starter again in 2025. But the competition for the job will be far more serious than in years past.

Deshaun Watson stats (2024): 1-6 record, 1,148 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 79.0 passer rating

Cleveland Browns will give Deshaun Watson real competition for starting job in 2025

“The plan, going forward, isn’t the same as it has been,” Breer wrote. “Until now, the Browns have built a quarterback room to support Watson. This year, they’ll look, through the draft and/or the veteran market, to add competition to the room. So while the likelihood—because of the injury and the contract—is Watson will be back, the Browns are going to look to do more than just stop-gap the backup spot.

Deshaun Watson contract: Five years, $230 million

That is somewhat of a relief for Cleveland Browns fans. At least there is hope that he won’t be the starting QB next season. However, there are some who believe this year’s draft class at the position is not very strong. Furthermore, the free agent options are not great either unless the team believes in Comeback Player of the Year candidate Sam Darnold.

