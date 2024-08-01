Cleveland Browns player hospitalized with frightening head/neck injury

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the pads are on across NFL training camps, the stakes are higher. Unfortunately, with more contact taking place in practices, injuries are increasing too. The Cleveland Browns have already experienced this harsh reality.

During Thursday morning’s practice, Browns running back D’Onta Foreman was injured during a kickoff drill in which Cleveland’s special teams unit was workshopping the new rule changes. Foreman’s head/neck injury was so serious that he had to be immobilized and put on a stretcher.

Shortly after, the 28-year-old running back was loaded into an ambulance. Yet a helicopter has since arrived, and Foreman will be flown to a hospital in Virginia.

#Browns D’Onta Foreman injured during kickoff drill. Being immobilized and taken off on board. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

#Browns D’Onta Foreman completely immobilized and placed into the ambulance. Prayers up 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DlA1w9FGQd — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

Cleveland Browns release statement on D’Onta Foreman

“During practice today, Browns RB D’Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received.” Cleveland Browns statement on D’Onta Foreman

#Browns on their knees praying for D’Onta Foreman, who was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/Bc2TW8z7pr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

Foreman has been in the NFL since he became a third-round pick back in 2017. He’s bounced around to several teams, and ended last season with the Chicago Bears. Now, he’s one of several halfbacks competing for playing time behind Nick Chubb.

Yet, to make an NFL roster as a backup, players routinely need to show they’re capable of playing multiple roles. In Foreman’s case, that means being willing to play special teams. He only has one kick return in his NFL career, and it went for 12 yards.

D’Onta Foreman stats last season: 109 attempts, 424 rushing yards, 4 TD, 11 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD

However, now that the NFL has changed their kickoff rules, we’re seeing several other effective ballcarriers try their hand at earning a role as a returner. Foreman is in that bunch, especially since Nyheim Hines is still on the non-football injury list, giving others a chance to impress.

