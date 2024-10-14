Kevin Stefanski explains Cleveland Browns decision to stick with Deshaun Watson

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions that pops up around the NFL during and after every Cleveland Browns game is why Kevin Stefanski remains so supportive of his starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Not that there’s anything wrong with boosting the confidence of your teammates.

But the Browns’ offense has scored the third-fewest points and is averaging the fewest yards per passing attempt among all aerial attacks. They’re also 1-5. Yet, as soon as Coach Stefanski was asked about potentially replacing Watson with his backup, Jameis Winston, he brushed off all reporters and once again threw his full support behind the three-time Pro Bowler.

On Monday, after more time to reflect and review the film, Stefanski took more time out of his day to specifically explain why Watson remains in complete control of Cleveland’s offense.

Why won’t the Cleveland Browns bench Deshaun Watson?

Many fans may want to see it, but the Cleveland Browns aren’t benching Deshaun Watson any time soon. Despite the frustration boiling over from their slow start offensively, Coach Stefanski still believes his starter is the best person to help Cleveland get in the winning column on a consistent basis.

“I think it’s just important we do everything we can to play good, sound football. I think there were moments of that yesterday. I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win, and we need to play really good offensive football and, really, at every position to be successful on Sunday.” Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson

As to the suggestions that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is ‘forcing” Stefanski to play the $230 million man, the coach pushed back, saying Cleveland’s ownership has been fully supportive of his decisions.

Meanwhile, The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov and many others view the situation much differently. More accurately, there’s nothing the Browns can do about Watson. He needs to play his way into being a valuable commodity. He’s a sunk cost, and the Browns are stuck with him.

The #Browns can't say this and won’t say this, but there's nothing they can do about Deshaun Watson. He’s making $45M this year, will make $45M fully guaranteed next year, and another $45M fully guaranteed the year after that, with cap hits of $72.9M in both years.



