Cleveland Browns make surprise QB change in Week 7 vs Bengals

In what’s been a challenging season for the 1-5 Cleveland Browns, Sunday brings the Battle of Ohio against a similarly desperate 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals team. Kevin Stefanski’s team enters Week 7 having lost their past four games, scoring the third-fewest points in the NFL.

Some, want the Browns to make a quarterback change, benching Deshaun Watson for top backup Jameis Winston. The good news for Browns fans swarming the Dawg Pound is that Cleveland is making a QB change, it’s just not the one fans want to see.

Cleveland Browns demote Jameis Winston to QB3 duties on Sunday

Considering the Cleveland Browns haven’t passed for more than 200 yards in a single game this season, no one would have blamed Coach Stefanski for benching Deshaun Watson. Yet, after last Sunday’s 20-16 loss, the coach stated that he feels Watson still gives the Browns the best chance to win.

However, Stefanski is making a QB change for Week 7’s AFC North matchup against the Bengals.

On Sunday, the Browns officially declared Jameis Winston as one of their inactive players, making him the emergency QB3. This means second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson has passed the former No. 1 overall pick on Cleveland’s depth chart.

However, this could simply be a sign that the Browns are getting ready to waive the white flag. If Cleveland finds themselves trailing by an insurmountable deficit, it makes much more sense to turn to the 24-year-old developmental prospect with upside than seeing what the 30-year-old Winston is capable of.